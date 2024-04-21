Sigma Planning Corp Sells 81,894 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,894 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Sigma Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,972,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,299,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,688,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,859,552. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.