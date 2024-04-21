Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $14.22 Million Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 364,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,224,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December makes up about 1.1% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 4.80% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. 22,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $730.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.65.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

