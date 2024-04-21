Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,510 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $40.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

