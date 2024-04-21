Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.