Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,010 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,856,000 after purchasing an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after purchasing an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.88. 3,381,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $355.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.08. The stock has a market cap of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

