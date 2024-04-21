Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $124,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.60. The stock had a trading volume of 368,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

