Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Cap of $94.55 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Radicle has a market capitalization of $94.55 million and $4.57 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00002826 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,622,094 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz. The official website for Radicle is radworks.org. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radicle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.

