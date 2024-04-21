The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Decreased by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 6.7% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $404.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,805,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $396.43 and its 200-day moving average is $366.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $419.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

