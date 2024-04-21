Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 181,360 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,360 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.11% of NetEase worth $63,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Price Performance

NTES traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $93.51. 1,652,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,325. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.79 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

