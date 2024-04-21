Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $68.69 Million Stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 145.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.62% of Fluence Energy worth $68,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after buying an additional 275,489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Fluence Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,204. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

