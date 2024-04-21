Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $70,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $403.35. The company had a trading volume of 285,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,007. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.