Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $74,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,807,000 after buying an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,057,000 after buying an additional 533,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

