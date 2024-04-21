Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,697 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.90.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,292,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,785. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $175.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.