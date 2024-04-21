Cwm LLC Has $23.56 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,391,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,831,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,943. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.23 and a 52 week high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.