Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Lessened by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 196.3% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $10.08 on Friday, hitting $462.58. 1,213,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $459.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

