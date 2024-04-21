Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 55,048 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,048 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.21% of Rockwell Automation worth $75,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,196,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,069. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.86 and its 200-day moving average is $284.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

