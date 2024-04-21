Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Stock Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 299,400 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 0.7% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.80% of Graphic Packaging worth $136,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,359 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,281,000 after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.35. 2,249,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 17.02%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

