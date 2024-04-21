LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,124 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,952. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.31 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.57.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $334.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.80.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

