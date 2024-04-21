LRT Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LRT Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $534,892,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12,883.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,157,000 after buying an additional 1,039,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,585,000 after acquiring an additional 694,224 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,019,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.33. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.63.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

