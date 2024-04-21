iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.5% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,582,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IVV stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $426.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

