Annapolis Financial Services LLC Sells 247 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. 34,334,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,430,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

