Stephenson & Company Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stephenson & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 842 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Home Depot makes up 0.2% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7 %

HD stock opened at $335.36 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $332.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

