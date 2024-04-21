Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,497,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.