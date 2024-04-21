Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The firm has a market cap of $315.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

