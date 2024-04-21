LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.6% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

URI stock traded down $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $628.34. 572,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,523. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $732.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $679.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.40.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $589.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

