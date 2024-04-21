LRT Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,706 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 9,214,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,657. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $877.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.09.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

