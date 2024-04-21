Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $178.57. 1,079,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.