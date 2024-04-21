Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.
In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BURL traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $178.57. 1,079,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.82. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
