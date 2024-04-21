LRT Capital Management LLC Sells 794 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

LRT Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $665.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (down from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

