2,221 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.80.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,211. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.56. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.34 and a 12 month high of $336.56.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

