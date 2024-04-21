LRT Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,894 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $2,408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 964,640 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.0 %

NVO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.71. 5,183,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

