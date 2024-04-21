HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. CWM LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Robbins Farley lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 261,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 96,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HCA traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $335.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

