EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,352. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.99 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

