Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.23. 3,469,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $200.20 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.