Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 4,735,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

