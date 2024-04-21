Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.38. 1,748,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.04.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

