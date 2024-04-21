Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 5.61% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:GSST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 166,634 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.
Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF
The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.
