Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,024 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 5.61% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $32,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GSST traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.22. 166,634 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2115 per share. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

