Cwm LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,736 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after buying an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,826,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,121,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,078. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

