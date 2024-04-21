Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.19% of J. M. Smucker worth $25,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. 1,396,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -130.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

