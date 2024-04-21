Cwm LLC Has $24.22 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,540 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.59. 3,319,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,902. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

