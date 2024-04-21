Cwm LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,517 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 87,564 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,102,000 after acquiring an additional 353,259 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

