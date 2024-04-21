Cwm LLC Sells 7,044 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $22,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,908,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 156,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,489,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,559. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

