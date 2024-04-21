Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) is LRT Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

LRT Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,115 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,315 shares during the period. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for about 2.3% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:SSD traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.38. 386,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,366. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.56 and its 200-day moving average is $178.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.29 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.