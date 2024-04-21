LRT Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

LRT Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Exponent comprises about 2.1% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 157.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. The stock had a trading volume of 259,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,660. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average of $82.06.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Exponent had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 57.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exponent from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exponent news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

