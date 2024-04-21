Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises about 1.9% of LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABG

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.40 and a fifty-two week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.