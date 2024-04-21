Cwm LLC Has $31.47 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,251 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.71% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $31,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,533,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,393. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.38.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

