Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $32,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.