Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,254 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.66% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $35,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 117,215 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

