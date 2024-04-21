Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,154 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.19. 4,538,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,388. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In related news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

