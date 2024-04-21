Cwm LLC Acquires 171,936 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,936 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,928.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 486,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

