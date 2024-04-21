Criterion Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $34,973,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $241.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.07. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.74.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

